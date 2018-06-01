No foul play in death of woman missing from care facility





SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Officials say foul play is not suspected in the death of an elderly woman whose body was found in a stairwell at a power plant near a San Francisco hospital 11 days after she was reported missing.

San Francisco Department of Public Health spokeswoman Rachael Kagan says Ruby Andersen's cause of death has not been determined in a preliminary coroner's report.

An employee found the body of the 75-year-old woman whose family says she had dementia on Wednesday in the stairwell of a power plant near Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

Andersen lived in a nearby care facility and had checked herself out on May 19, planning to visit family.

She was reported missing on May 20 when she didn't return to the facility.