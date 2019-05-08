Newborn baby boy found atop a trash can in a Chicago alley

CHICAGO (AP) — A newborn baby boy is hospitalized in critical condition after being found atop a trash can on Chicago's Northwest Side.

Fire Department Deputy Chief Curtis Hudson says a passer-by discovered the boy and brought the baby to a nearby fire station.

The baby was initially taken to Norwegian American Hospital. The baby's condition was stabilized before he was transported to Lurie Children's Hospital. A fire department spokesman says the baby was "crying and kicking."

Chicago police say they have not determined who left the baby on top of the garbage can.

A mother in crisis who can't care for a newborn may anonymously surrender a baby up to 30 days old at hospitals, emergency medical care facilities, police and fire stations.

The Baby Safe Haven Law was enacted in 2001.