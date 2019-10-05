New court terms for Florida man jailed for missing jury duty

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge has reduced the terms of probation of a 21-year-old man who spent 10 days in jail after he overslept and missed jury duty.

News outlets report that Circuit Civil Judge John Kastrenakes reduced Deandre Somerville's probation on Friday from 12 months to three months, and community service from 150 to 30 hours. Kastrenakes also said he would drop the contempt of court conviction from his record if he met the conditions of his probation.

For community service, Somerville must give weekly 10-minute talks to jurors about the importance of jury duty. Each appearance will count for three hours of service.

Somerville says he overslept for jury service on Aug. 21 and didn't call the bailiff before heading straight to his afternoon job in an afterschool program at the West Palm Beach city parks department.