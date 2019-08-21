Names of 2 killed in southern Michigan plane crash released

Investigators are on the scene of a small plane crash near the Livingston County Spencer J. Hardy Airport Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 20, 2019. Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy says two people were aboard and both were killed. Their names haven’t been released. (Daniel Mears/Detroit News via AP) less Investigators are on the scene of a small plane crash near the Livingston County Spencer J. Hardy Airport Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 20, 2019. Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy says two people were aboard and ... more Photo: Daniel Mears, AP Photo: Daniel Mears, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Names of 2 killed in southern Michigan plane crash released 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

HOWELL, Mich. (AP) — Authorities have released the names of two men who were killed in a small plane crash in southeastern Michigan.

The Livingston County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that the men who were killed were 68-year-old James Tafralian, of Webberville, and 64-year-old Philip Henry Colmer, of Chelsea.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the single-engine Aero Commander M200 aircraft was taking off at Spencer J. Hardy Airport near Howell when it crashed Tuesday morning. Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy says the plane was landing when it crashed.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

Howell is about 45 miles (70 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.