NYPD: Objects found at subway station aren't explosives

This still image provided by WABC-TV shows law enforcement standing in front of a New York City Subway entrance at the Oculus transportation hub after reports of a suspicious package on a subway platform in New York on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. Police say two suspicious objects that prompted an evacuation of the major lower Manhattan subway station are not explosives. New York Police Department Counterterrorism Chief James Waters tweeted Friday that the bomb squad cleared the items found at the Fulton Street station. The station is a busy transit hub a few blocks from the World Trade Center.

NEW YORK (AP) — Two suspicious objects that prompted an evacuation of a major lower Manhattan subway station during the morning commute Friday are not explosives, police said.

The bomb squad cleared the items found at the Fulton Street station, New York Police Department Counterterrorism Chief James Waters said on Twitter.

Waters posted photos of the objects, which looked like pressure cookers or crockpots.

"The suspicion is that they were placed there to suggest that they were electronic devices and possible bombs," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on WCBS-AM after the all clear was given.

The devices were found at the line that carries No. 2 and 3 trains around 7 a.m.

The station is a busy transit hub a few blocks from the World Trade Center.

In 2017, a would-be suicide attacker set off a homemade pipe bomb in an underground passageway at the Times Square subway station during rush hour, seriously injuring himself.