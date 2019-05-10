NYC school bus crash leaves over 20 kids with minor injuries

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say more than 20 children have been taken to a hospital with minor injuries after a school bus and two cars collided in Brooklyn, and the driver of one of the cars is in police custody.

The crash happened around 9:20 a.m. Friday at Avenue U and East 61st Street, in the Mill Basin area.

Police are investigating how the collision occurred.

The children's ages aren't yet available.