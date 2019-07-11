NC hotel carbon monoxide levels not high at time of deaths

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Tests have found that carbon monoxide levels weren't elevated at a North Carolina hotel shortly after two guests were found dead last month.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports three tests by the city's fire department found no elevated carbon monoxide levels in the Best Western room where 28-year-old Jacob Galloway and 39-year-old James Landreth were staying.

The North Carolina men were visiting the area for a rugby tournament and had celebrated their victory June 8. They were found dead the next day by another person staying in the room. A search warrant says police found no indication of drug use or foul play.

A Friday statement by Asheville police says authorities are still awaiting final autopsy and toxicology reports. It said those may take up to eight months to complete.

___

