NAACP Image Awards to televise on BET for first time

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The NAACP Image Awards will be televised for the first time on BET.

NAACP and the cable network announced Monday that the 51th awards ceremony will be televised at a venue in Pasadena, California on Feb. 22. The event will spotlight the contributions of the NAACP and the organization’s impact on the community.

NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson says the collaboration between the organization and BET will be “critical to reaching our shared communities” before heading into the 2020 election and census.

Nominees for the awards will be announced Jan. 9.

Last year, Beyoncé was named entertainer of the year. Her husband, Jay-Z, received the President’s Award and the Marvel film “Black Panther” won several awards, including best motion picture.