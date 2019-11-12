N Carolina lawmakers wrap up initial Congress map drawings

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina legislators have wrapped up several days of map drawing while looking for replacement boundaries for the state's 13 U.S. House districts following a recent court order.

A joint House-Senate committee met on Tuesday as lawmakers and staff worked on mapmaking computers for four hours. The committee also met four days last week and in all generated at least 18 congressional map configurations. The panel took no votes on a favored map.

State judges last month blocked the current map's use in the 2020 elections , saying it was likely plaintiffs in a lawsuit alleging extreme partisan bias in the lines would win.

The full legislature returns on Wednesday and could vote to approve a map soon. A public hearing on the map options is also expected Wednesday.