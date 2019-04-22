Mother of missing Illinois 5-year-old not talking to police

JoAnn Cunningham, mother of missing 5-year-old child Andrew "AJ" Freund, stands with her attorney George Killis outside of the Freund home as he speaks on her behalf and pleads with the public to help find AJ on Friday, April 19, 2019 in Crystal Lake, Ill. Crystal Lake police said Friday that they have no indication Andrew "AJ" Freund was abducted. They say canine units only picked up the boy's scent within the residence, which indicates Andrew didn't leave on foot. Police say Andrew's parents last saw him about 9 p.m. Wednesday and reported him missing Thursday when they woke up and couldn't find him in the home. (Stacey Wescott/Chicago Tribune via AP) less JoAnn Cunningham, mother of missing 5-year-old child Andrew "AJ" Freund, stands with her attorney George Killis outside of the Freund home as he speaks on her behalf and pleads with the public to help find AJ ... more Photo: Stacey Wescott, AP Photo: Stacey Wescott, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Mother of missing Illinois 5-year-old not talking to police 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

CHICAGO (AP) — Police in the Chicago suburb of Crystal Lake say the mother of a 5-year-old boy who disappeared last week is refusing to cooperate with investigators.

Deputy Chief Tom Kotlowski says the only time JoAnn Cunningham talked to police was when she made the initial report that Andrew "AJ" Freund had disappeared after he went to bed Wednesday night. He says she is a "valuable resource because she was the last to see Andrew."

Cunningham doesn't have a listed telephone number, and her attorney did not immediately return a call for comment.

Police say they plan to continue the search Monday in the community about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Chicago.

Police have used dogs to search and are confident the boy didn't wander away from home.