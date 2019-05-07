More weapons found in Delaware prison 2 years after riot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — More than two years after a fatal inmate riot, investigators have found more homemade weapons in a building at Delaware's maximum-security prison.

A state police investigator testified Tuesday that the weapons were found recently and have been sent to a forensics lab for DNA testing.

The testimony came in the trial of Roman Shankaras, one of 18 inmates who were charged in the 2017 riot, during which prison guard Steven Floyd was killed. Two other guards were released by inmates after being beaten and tormented. A female counselor was held hostage for nearly 20 hours before tactical teams burst through a wall with a backhoe and rescued her.

Spokesmen for the state police and Delaware attorney general's office refused to answer questions Tuesday about the discovery of the weapons.