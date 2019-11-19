More than half of same-sex couples cohabitating are married

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — New estimates show that more than half of the same-sex couples living together in U.S. households are married.

New figures released Tuesday by the U.S. Census Bureau show that about 543,000 same-sex couples living together in households were married and 469,000 same-sex couples living together were unmarried.

The estimates from the bureau’s 2019 Current Population Survey show 191,000 children living with same-sex parents.

The estimates capture only same-sex couples living together and don’t reflect non-cohabitating same-sex couples nor single people.

The Census Bureau says this is the first year in the survey that a same-sex option was included in the question about household relationships and that gender-neutral questions about parents were included.

The bureau says the changes reflect the growing diversity of families in the U.S.