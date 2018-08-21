Michigan man who swallowed BBQ grill bristle loses lawsuit

QUINNESEC, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man who says he swallowed a stray bristle from a grill brush after barbecuing chicken has failed to persuade an appeals court to revive his lawsuit.

Robert Kaminski of the Upper Peninsula had surgery in 2014 to remove the metal bristle. He sued the maker of the grill brush, accusing The Libman Company of negligence. He says the bristle caused abdominal bloating, intestinal damage and other problems.

But a federal appeals court last week ruled in favor of the company. The court agreed with Judge Robert Jonker (YONK'-ur), who said the brush was a simple tool that wasn't unreasonably dangerous and didn't require warnings.

The court says Kaminski could cite only a few other examples of Libman grill bristles causing injuries. Libman is based in Arcola, Illinois.