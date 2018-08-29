Memory chip maker Micron announces $3B expansion in Manassas

MANASSAS, Va. (AP) — One of the world's largest semiconductor companies is making a $3 billion investment in northern Virginia to expand its manufacturing facility and add 1,100 jobs.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced the expansion plans for Micron Technology at an event Wednesday in Manassas.

Boise, Idaho-based Micron decided to expand its existing facility in Manassas after considering offers from competing domestic and international locations, including Singapore.

State economic development officials say Micron's expansion is the largest private-sector capital investment in modern Virginia history.

Micron's decision comes as northern Virginia continues to court Amazon as it seeks a location for a $5 billion headquarters that could employ as many as 50,000.

About 1,200 people currently work at the Manassas plant, which builds memory chips and other digital storage devices.