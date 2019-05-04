Maryland police search on for survivors of helicopter crash

KENT ISLAND, Md. (AP) — Maryland police say a helicopter has crashed into the Chesapeake Bay and rescue workers are looking for survivors.

Maryland Natural Resources Police Capt. Brian Albert said the helicopter crashed into the water about a half-mile (0.8 kilometers) off Bloody Point, on the southern end of Kent Island. The scene is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southeast of Annapolis, Maryland.

Queen Anne's County Emergency Services Department Assistant Chief Scott Wheatley says two people were aboard the chopper and a search for survivors is ongoing. He says debris from the wreck is dotting the water.

Albert says natural resources police on boat patrol in the area were called to the Eastern Shore crash site about 12:30 p.m.