Man linked to relatives' deaths seeks access to family trust

BOSTON (AP) — A Vermont man accused by his family of killing his millionaire grandfather and possibly his mother to collect inheritance money wants to tap into a family trust to hire a lawyer.

The Boston Globe reports Nathan Carman is asking a Connecticut judge to remove his aunt, Valerie Santilli, as trustee of the Nathan Carman Family Trust so that he can retain a lawyer to represent him in a New Hampshire civil suit brought by Santilli and her sisters.

The family is trying to block Carman from collecting from the estate of his grandfather, who was killed in his Connecticut home in 2013.

Carman was considered a suspect, but no arrests have been made.

































Photo: AP Photo / David Collins Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close Image 1 of 9 Nathan Carman speaks to reporters outside Saint Patrick - Saint Anthony Church in Hartford, Oct. 26, 2016, after a memorial service for his mother, Linda Carman, who was lost at sea. Nathan Carman speaks to reporters outside Saint Patrick - Saint Anthony Church in Hartford, Oct. 26, 2016, after a memorial service for his mother, Linda Carman, who was lost at sea. Photo: AP Photo / David Collins Image 2 of 9 Linda Carman of Middletown is presumed lost at sea. Her son Nathan Carman was rescued by a freighter about 100 miles off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard after the fishing boat he and his mother were on sank in September 2016. less Linda Carman of Middletown is presumed lost at sea. Her son Nathan Carman was rescued by a freighter about 100 miles off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard after the fishing boat he and his mother were on sank in ... more Photo: Contributed Photo Image 3 of 9 Nathan Carman, second from right, a Vermont man accused by family members of killing his millionaire grandfather and possibly his mother, who lived in Middletown, in an attempt to collect inheritance money, prepares to leave district court April 3 in Concord, N.H., after a hearing to request more information from him. less Nathan Carman, second from right, a Vermont man accused by family members of killing his millionaire grandfather and possibly his mother, who lived in Middletown, in an attempt to collect inheritance money, ... more Photo: Elise Amendola / Associated Press Image 4 of 9 Carman is escorted by court officers as he leaves district court April 3 in Concord, New Hampshire. Carman is escorted by court officers as he leaves district court April 3 in Concord, New Hampshire. Photo: Elise Amendola / Associated Press Image 5 of 9 Nathan Carman, accused by family members of killing his millionaire grandfather and possibly his mother in an attempt to collect inheritance money, arrives in district court, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Concord, N.H. for a hearing. Carman represented himself after firing his attorneys earlier this year. less Nathan Carman, accused by family members of killing his millionaire grandfather and possibly his mother in an attempt to collect inheritance money, arrives in district court, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Concord, ... more Photo: Elise Amendola, AP Image 6 of 9 Nathan Carman, a Vermont man accused by family members of killing his millionaire grandfather and possibly his mother in an attempt to collect inheritance money, arrives in district court, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Concord, N.H. for a hearing to request more information from him. Carman represented himself after firing his attorneys earlier this year. less Nathan Carman, a Vermont man accused by family members of killing his millionaire grandfather and possibly his mother in an attempt to collect inheritance money, arrives in district court, Tuesday, April 3, ... more Photo: Elise Amendola, AP Image 7 of 9 Nathan Carman, accused by family members of killing his millionaire grandfather and possibly his mother in an attempt to collect inheritance money, speaks in district court, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Concord, N.H. during a hearing. Carman represented himself after firing his attorneys earlier this year. AP Photo/Elise Amendola, Pool) less Nathan Carman, accused by family members of killing his millionaire grandfather and possibly his mother in an attempt to collect inheritance money, speaks in district court, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Concord, ... more Photo: Elise Amendola, AP Image 8 of 9 Nathan Carman, formerly of Middletown, talks to an ABC news reporter in Brattleboro, Vermont, last September. Carman, 22, was rescued from a life raft after a fishing trip that left his mother Linda Carman, 54, of Middletown missing and presumed dead. less Nathan Carman, formerly of Middletown, talks to an ABC news reporter in Brattleboro, Vermont, last September. Carman, 22, was rescued from a life raft after a fishing trip that left his mother Linda Carman, 54, ... more Photo: Associated Press Image 9 of 9 Nathan Carman, center, disembarks from a small boat at the US Coast Guard station in Boston, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016. Carman spent a week at sea in a life raft before being rescued by a passing freighter. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) less Nathan Carman, center, disembarks from a small boat at the US Coast Guard station in Boston, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016. Carman spent a week at sea in a life raft before being rescued by a passing freighter. (AP ... more Photo: Michael Dwyer, Associated Press Man linked to relatives' deaths seeks access to family trust 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

Carman was also questioned in 2016 after his boat from Rhode Island sank, killing his mother. He was later found in Massachusetts waters.

Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com