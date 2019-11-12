Major US stock indexes open slightly higher on Wall Street

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2019, file photo specialist Thomas Schreck, left, works with traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EST on Tuesday, Nov 12. FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2019, file photo specialist Thomas Schreck, left, works with traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EST on Tuesday, Nov 12. Photo: Richard Drew, AP Photo: Richard Drew, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Major US stock indexes open slightly higher on Wall Street 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street Tuesday, led by gains in technology and health care companies.

Micron Technology rose 1.8% in early trading Tuesday, and Baxter International climbed 1.5%.

Traders are looking ahead to speech by President Donald Trump at midday to see if he offers any clues into how talks are going with China to resolve a long-running trade war.

Disney rose 1.5% on the day that its streaming video service, Disney Plus, is launching. Demand is expected to be high for the $7-a-month commercial-free service, which will compete with the industry standard Netflix as well as other newcomers including HBO Max and NBCUniversal's Peacock.

Rockwell Automation jumped 13.9% after reporting earnings that were far ahead of what analysts were expecting. Homebuilder D.H. Horton also rose 2.9% after turning in solid quarterly results.

KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 rose 0.4%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 55 points, or 0.2%, to 27,745. The Nasdaq rose 0.4%.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 1.93%.

COMING UP: On Wednesday the Federal Reserve's chairman, Jerome Powell, is due to give testimony to Congress about the U.S. economy. Most investors expect the Fed to keep interest rates on hold for now after cutting them three times since the summer.

This week the U.S. Labor Department will also give updates on both consumer and wholesale inflation. On Friday, economists expect a government report to show that retail sales returned to growth in October. That would suggest robust consumer spending is helping to compensate for weaker manufacturing due to the trade war.

OVERSEAS: European and Asian markets were broadly higher. Hong Kong's market bounced back from a drop the day before, though protests continued Tuesday as police and protesters battled outside university campuses. The Hang Seng index rose 0.5%.