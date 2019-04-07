https://www.westport-news.com/news/us/article/Magnitude-4-7-earthquake-hits-near-southwest-13747686.php
Magnitude 4.7 earthquake hits near southwest Alaska island
AIAKTALIK, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 4.7 earthquake hit an area near an island in southwest Alaska.
The agency says the earthquake struck a spot 26 miles (42 kilometers) southwest of Aiaktalik island at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The earthquake had a depth of 13 miles (21 kilometers.)
The National Weather Service says there is no tsunami risk from the earthquake.
