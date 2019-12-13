'Mad Men' actress Christina Hendricks files for divorce

FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2019 file photo, Christina Hendricks, left, and Geoffrey Arend arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Hendricks filed for divorce Friday, Dec. 13, from her husband of 10 years, actor Geoffrey Arend. Hendricks filed the marriage dissolution documents in Los Angeles Superior Court, citing irreconcilable differences. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Mad Men” actress Christina Hendricks filed for divorce Friday from her husband of 10 years, actor Geoffrey Arend.

Hendricks filed the marriage dissolution documents in Los Angeles Superior Court, citing irreconcilable differences.

The 44-year-old Hendricks and the 41-year-old Arend have no children.

The two announced their separation in a statement in October, saying they had an incredible time together, but are now on separate paths though they “will always work together to raise our two beautiful dogs.”

Hendricks was nominated for Emmy Awards for six straight years for AMC's “Mad Men,” and now stars in the NBC crime drama “Good Girls.” Arend starred on the CBS drama “Madam Secretary,”