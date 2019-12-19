Luxury yacht goes up in flames, partially sinks near Miami

MIAMI (AP) — A luxury yacht partially sank in Biscayne Bay after it was engulfed by a massive fire that took 45 firefighters nearly two hours to extinguish.

The 120-foot (36.5-meter) boat was docked off Miami's MacArthur Causeway at the Island Gardens Marina when it caught fire Wednesday night, fire officials said.

Crews from the Miami and Miami-Dade fire departments worked to contain the fire, the Miami fire department said in a news release. They used fireboats to douse the flames.

There were no injuries and no other boats were damaged, said Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll.

Carroll was quoted by the Miami Herald as saying that the boat was partially underwater. Flames could be seen from downtown Miami late Wednesday.

It wasn't clear what caused the blaze.