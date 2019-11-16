Louisiana voters pick between Democratic governor and Trump

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is battling to defy the partisan odds in the ruby red South and win reelection to a seat that President Donald Trump wants returned to Republicans.

Saturday’s election has become a nail-biter, with no clear favorite for victory.

Trump has made the runoff election between the Deep South’s only Democratic governor and GOP businessman Eddie Rispone a test of his own popularity and political prowess.

The president particularly wants to capture Louisiana’s governorship for the GOP after Democrats ousted a Republican incumbent in Kentucky. Trump made three trips to Louisiana to rally against Edwards.

But in targeting Louisiana’s moderate Democratic incumbent, the president is trying to replace a governor who still maintains positive approval ratings.

Polls in Louisiana close at 8 p.m.

