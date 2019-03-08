Little Rock releases video of officer-involved shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Little Rock Police Department has released footage from a deadly officer-involved shooting which shows the officer on the hood of a car firing at least 15 times into the windshield.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott said Thursday the department compiled dashcam footage, video from nearby security cameras and radio traffic from the Feb. 22 incident.

In the nearly 25 minute-long video, various angles show Officer Charles Starks on the car's hood shooting at 30-year-old Bradley Blackshire through the windshield as Blackshire continues to drive.

Police say Starks was responding to a call after a detective confirmed the car Blackshire was driving was stolen.

Interim Police Chief Wayne Bewley says Blackshire died at the scene. Starks sustained an unspecified injury to his right leg.