Liam Gallagher talks solo rise, family feud and rock music

This Oct. 15, 2019 photo shows singer Liam Gallagher posing for a portrait at the Sunset Marquis Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif., to promote his sophomore solo album “Why Me? Why Not.” (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) less This Oct. 15, 2019 photo shows singer Liam Gallagher posing for a portrait at the Sunset Marquis Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif., to promote his sophomore solo album “Why Me? Why Not.” (Photo by Chris ... more Photo: Chris Pizzello, Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Photo: Chris Pizzello, Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close Liam Gallagher talks solo rise, family feud and rock music 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Spend a few minutes with Liam Gallagher and it's clear the rocker hasn't lost any of his bravado, right down to counting himself among the greats in rock history.

But Gallagher does acknowledge that one band breakup — not, Oasis, but rather the demise of Beady Eye in 2014— left him humbled and ready to temporarily step away from music.

Gallagher said leaving band dynamics aside allowed him to "mop up some milk that I spilt in my personal life.

"I think every now and again, you need to remove yourself from whatever you're doing," Gallagher said. "I just needed a breather. And I think the fans needed a breather."

Since then Gallagher's been focused on a solo career, resulting in the 2017 release "As You Were" and his recently released sophomore album, "Why Me? Why Not," which debuted at the top of the charts in the United Kingdom.

The singer-songwriter rose to rock stardom with his older brother Noel Gallagher in the 1990s with their group Oasis, which released a series of anthem tunes from "Wonderwall," ''Live Forever" and "Supersonic." Noel left the group in 2009 after accusing Liam of having a hangover that forced them to cancel a concert. Liam disputed the accusation and ultimately sued his brother.

That relationship hasn't been mended, but Gallagher said he wants to reconcile, for the sake of his mother.

In a recent interview, Gallagher spoke with The Associated Press about the state of rock music and how he'd like to see a reunion with his brother play out.

___

AP: What's the state of rock 'n' roll? Is it still alive?

Gallagher: I think so. I think it might not be selling as many records as dance music or rap music or whatever the (expletive) it is these days that's selling. I think there are some good guitar bands out there. Everyone's been saying rock 'n' roll every year, every decade that it's over. It's been going for a longtime. It ain't over.

AP: What's your take on the seemingly lack of guitar bands in rock?

Gallagher: Obviously, you got to give a little bit to get on the radio. If you're not getting on the radio, you're not selling records. There are a lot of guitar bands sticking to their guns a little bit. They're not compromising about anything. I think comprising is alright every now and again. If you're going to make some sounds like 1967, you ain't going to get on the radio.

AP: How have you compromised?

Gallagher: I compromised the sound of production. When I was in a band called Beady Eye, it was very 1967 and no one would touch it. It doesn't mean it was bad, but it definitely sounded retro.

AP: How was it to vent through your recent documentary "Liam Gallagher: As It Was"?

Gallagher: It was good to get some things off my chest. There are always people spinning lies just for the sake of themselves.

AP: What did your brother Noel think about it?

Gallagher: I think he's upset. But I think he's upset with me breathing. He's going to have to get over it. ... I don't care what he thought about it.

AP: Do you wish you and Noel can work things out?

Gallagher: Yeah, I wish so. Only for the brother side of it. Not a bit about Oasis. The most important thing is about me and him being brothers. I've got another brother who he doesn't speak to. It would be nice if all three of us would be together. Obviously, our mum is still alive, so she gets upset about it. He thinks I'm desperate to get the band back together for money. But I didn't join the band to make money. I joined the band to have fun and to see the world.

AP: In a picture-perfect world, how would you like things to play out between you two?

Gallagher: For him to come to my house, get on his knees and beg for mercy and say "Sorry," maybe bring me a cake with a little candle on it. ... I'm only joking. Just for me and him to go for a beer. Shoot some (expletive) and get off whatever's on his chest off because I don't think we should have split up over a big argument. I mean, I didn't kick his cat. I didn't try hugging up with his Mrs. or anything like that. I don't know what his problem is. I think he just wanted to go away and do his solo career, get all the coin and be surrounded by all the yes men you can fire and hire whenever he wants. You can't do that with me.

AP: How have you evolved over the years?

Gallagher: I don't think I evolved. I was born great. And I've just been great all the way.

___

