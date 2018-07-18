Lawyer attacks allegations against Indiana attorney general

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A lawyer for Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill says calls for the Republican's resignation over allegations that he drunkenly groped four women are "pure hysteria" based on a flawed initial investigation.

Attorney Kevin Betz said during a Wednesday news conference that Hill faces "false and malicious" information included in a report prepared for state legislative leaders about the March 15 incident at an Indianapolis bar.

A state lawmaker and two legislative staffers have publicly come forward and accused Hill of inappropriately touching them.

Hill has denied the allegations and rejected calls from Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb and other GOP leaders to resign.

Betz says a defamation lawsuit could be filed because the allegations included in the report are more serious than what two women have said happened in their public statements.