Lawsuit targets ‘filth’ at Michigan’s only women’s prison

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Department of Corrections has been hit with a class-action lawsuit on behalf of inmates who say they’ve been overwhelmed by chronic mold and other unsanitary conditions at the state’s only prison for women.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Detroit federal court, says the Huron Valley prison in Washtenaw County is “operating under a state of degradation, filth and inhumanity.” Lawyers say women have suffered health problems because of mold and their complaints have gone unheeded.

Spokesman Chris Gautz says the Corrections Department “disagrees with the claims.” He declined further comment.

Paula Bailey says exposure to mold has given her a rash, scars and respiratory problems. Another prisoner, Krystal Clark, says she suffers from chronic coughing and wears a mask when visiting with people.