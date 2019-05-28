'Large and dangerous tornado' strikes near Dayton, Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — National Weather Service confirmed Sunday night that a "large and dangerous tornado" hit near Trotwood, Ohio, outside of Dayton.

The service tweeted that the situation was extremely dangerous and for residents in northern Montgomery County to take cover.

It later tweeted that there were new tornado threats for the extreme northern part of the county and southern Miami County with another possible threat near the county line.

On its Twitter account the Ohio Department of Transportation tweeted photos of crews using snow plows to clean up debris on I-75 north of downtown Dayton.

Another suspected tornado near Vandalia, Ohio, was crossing the path of the first tornado, lifting debris in the air, the service said.

The service issued several tornado warnings for cities including Cedarville, Wilberforce and Jamestown until 12:45 a.m. EDT.

Trotwood is about 8 miles (12 kilometers) northwest of Dayton.