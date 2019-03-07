Kobach grand jury disbands without bringing an indictment

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A grand jury that was impaneled to investigate former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach has adjourned without bringing an indictment.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that documents it obtained Wednesday said that the grand jury found "no cognizable crime under the laws of the State of Kansas." No other information was released.

The grand jury was called after a successful citizen petition drive. Steven Davis, who initiated the petition drive, alleged that Kobach's office failed to properly register several voters in 2016 who applied for registration while renewing their driver's licenses or filling out an online form.

Kobach's office previously called Davis' allegations "patently false." The office said the allegations concern a brief period in 2016 when online registration systems were malfunctioning. They said election officials quickly made sure the affected residents were able to vote.

