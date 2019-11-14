Key UN committee condemns North Korean violations of rights

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly’s human rights committee has approved a resolution saying North Korea’s widespread human rights violations may amount to crimes against humanity — a decision denounced by the country’s U.N. mission as “politically motivated” and based on “fabrications.”

The European Union-sponsored resolution was approved by consensus Thursday with a bang of the chairman’s gavel. The 193-member assembly is virtually certain to adopt it in December.

The resolution condemns North Korea’s ongoing “gross violations of human rights,” including those a U.N. commission of inquiry says may amount to crimes against humanity. It cites numerous violations, from torture and rape to restrictions on freedoms of thought and religion.

North Korea’s U.N. Mission said the resolution contains “nothing but the most despicable false testimonials fabricated by a handful of riffraff `defectors.’”