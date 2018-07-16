Jurors at trial of ex-New York senator still deliberating





Dean Skelos leaves federal court with his wife Gail Skelos in New York, Tuesday, July 10, 2018. The former New York state Senate leader and his son got business executives to arrange no-show jobs for the son in a brazen "family shakedown" that corrupted the senator's office, a federal prosecutor said Tuesday at the retrial of the pair on bribery and extortion charges.

Adam Skelos, a co-defendant with his father and former New York State Senate leader Dean Skelos leaves Federal Court, Friday, July 6, 2018, in New York. Dean Skelos, a former New York state Senate leader took the witness stand at his corruption trial on Friday, telling jurors that he used his connections to try to get his sometimes-erratic behaving son employment but insisting it was never in exchange for political favors.

NEW YORK (AP) — Jurors in the corruption trial of former New York state Senate leader Dean Skelos (SKEH'-lohs) have wrapped up deliberations for the day.

The jury ended the day Monday without reaching a verdict against Skelos and his son, Adam, in federal court in Manhattan.

The once-powerful Republican is accused of using the clout of his office to pressure businessmen into giving jobs to his son. Prosecutors say the jobs came with big salaries and required relatively little work, and amounted to bribes.

The defense says Skelos was just trying to help his struggling son find employment. Defense lawyers say the senator never took official action for any of the businessmen.

Deliberations, which began Friday, are set to continue Tuesday.