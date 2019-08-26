Judge weighs defamation claim against Roy Moore

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A judge will weigh whether Roy Moore made statements during the 2017 U.S. Senate race that could be considered defamatory against a woman who accused him of sexual misconduct.

The judge heard arguments Monday in Moore's effort to dismiss the defamation lawsuit.

Leigh Corfman said Moore molested her decades ago, when she was 14 and he was 32. Corfman filed a lawsuit saying Moore and his campaign defamed her as a liar when they denied the accusation.

Corfman attorney Jeff Doss said Moore and his camp made systematic attacks on her credibility and motivation.

Moore attorney Melissa Isaak argued Moore has a right to defend himself and call the accusations untrue.

Moore is asking a judge to rule in his favor instead of sending the case to trial.