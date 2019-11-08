John Legend lends support as Florida felons get vote rights

MIAMI (AP) — Singer John Legend was on hand to lend support Friday as 18 former felons were granted the right to vote in what Miami officials called a simple and streamlined process.

The ceremony in a Miami-Dade County courtroom was meant to show that ex-felons can regain their voting rights, even if the Republican-controlled state Legislature enacted a law requiring them to pay any fees, fines and restitution first.

Florida voters approved constitutional Amendment 4 last year aimed at allowing about 1.4 million ex-felons to vote. The Legislature's subsequent law put the financial requirements in place, landing the issue before the Florida Supreme Court which heard oral arguments earlier this week.

Legend said he backs efforts to allow former felons to fully regain their place in society.

"It's so beautiful to see," Legend told reporters. "So many people take it for granted, this right to vote. When you lose it, it makes you realize how important it is."

"It just shows you how important democracy is, how precious democracy is," he added. "It's important for all of us to be included in that."

The Grammy winner held a fundraiser Thursday night for the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, which is mounting a statewide effort to help former prisoners obtain the right to vote.

One by one, the former felons came before Circuit Judge Nushin Sayfie for brief hearings to ensure they are qualified to regain the right to vote. One of them was Andre Williams, 63, who had an aggravated assault conviction on his record.

"I'm happy. Very, very happy," he said. "It's what I fought for, forever."

Carlos Martinez, the Miami-Dade public defender, said people seeking restoration of voting rights can apply through the FRRC website and most would not need to come to court. If they do owe fines or restitution, Martinez said there are ways to settle those debts.

"We are all working with them to see those amounts are paid," he said.

Desmond Meade, president of FRRC, said the organization is planning a bus tour to raise awareness through all 67 Florida counties.

"We want to encourage everyone to participate in our democracy, because that's what makes us vibrant," Meade said. "There is hope. There is a pathway forward. We are hoping to replicate this throughout the state."

The bright red bus features images of former felons, one carrying a sign that reads, "When a debt is paid, it's paid." It also has the slogan, "Our vote, our voice, our time" on the side.

