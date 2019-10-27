John Conyers' life at a glance

FILE - In a Nov. 2, 2005 file photo, Congressman John Conyers, D-Mich., speaks at the funeral for civil rights pioneer Rosa Parks in Detroit. Detroit police say the former congressman died at his home on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. He was 90. ( less FILE - In a Nov. 2, 2005 file photo, Congressman John Conyers, D-Mich., speaks at the funeral for civil rights pioneer Rosa Parks in Detroit. Detroit police say the former congressman died at his home on ... more Photo: CARLOS OSORIO, AP Photo: CARLOS OSORIO, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close John Conyers' life at a glance 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NAME: John Conyers

AGE: 90 (Born May 16, 1929)

RESIDENCE: Detroit

PARTY: Democratic

EDUCATION: Bachelor's degree, Wayne State University, 1957; law degree, Wayne State University, 1958.

POLITICAL CAREER: U.S. House member, 1965-2017; legislative assistant to U.S. Rep. John Dingell, 1958-61.

PROFESSIONAL CAREER: Referee, state Worker's Compensation Department, 1961-63; partner, law firm of Conyers, Bell and Townsend, 1959-61; U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, including a year in Korea, 1950-54.

PERSONAL: Married to Monica; two sons.