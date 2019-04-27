Inner-turmoil surrounding NRA deepens during its convention

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The National Rifle Association has been plunged into deeper internal turmoil amid an effort by opponents of top executive Wayne LaPierre to drive him out.

LaPierre sent a letter to board members Thursday outlining that the NRA's president — Lt. Col. Oliver North — was trying to oust him by threatening to release "damaging" information about him to the NRA's board.

But several longtime and prominent board members told The Associated Press they were standing by LaPierre. He has symbolized the gun-rights movement for several years with his unwavering support of the Second Amendment.

The NRA is holding is 148th annual meetings in Indianapolis. President Donald Trump spoke to the convention Friday.

North did not comment on the allegations.