House to become a replica of flood-struck home

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A partially restored house near a New Orleans floodwall that failed 13 years ago will soon look like a hurricane hit it. Again.

A nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the public about catastrophic levee failures during Hurricane Katrina in 2005 gave media a sneak-peek at the project Wednesday.

The house near the London Avenue Canal in the hard-hit Gentilly area was flooded nearly to the roof line.

Workers later gutted it and it was purchased by the group Levees.org.

Now, two rooms have been restored to look like a typical area home the day before the storm. After Labor Day, crews using theatrical set techniques will make those rooms look like they would have looked to a family returning weeks after the disaster.

A ribbon-cutting is planned for November.