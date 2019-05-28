https://www.westport-news.com/news/us/article/Hawaii-woman-fell-to-ground-bawling-when-found-in-13902069.php
Hawaii woman fell to ground bawling when found in forest
Photo: JAVIER CANTELLOPS/AFP/Getty Images
HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii woman says she fell to the ground and started bawling when a rescue helicopter spotted her in a forest where she had survived by eating plants and drinking stream water for two weeks.
Amanda Eller told a news conference Tuesday on Maui that other helicopters had failed to see her earlier in her ordeal. She was rescued on Friday.
Rescued Hiker Airlifted to Safety After 17 Days in Hawaii Forest
Amanda Eller, a woman who lived off plants, moths, and whatever came to hand while lost for 17 days in a Hawaii forest, was found with an injured leg and bad sunburn, but otherwise unharmed on Friday, May 24, the Star-Advertiser reported.Javier Cantellops, a member of the search team, recorded this video of Eller being lifted to safety by helicopter after his team spotted her from the air.Eller got lost on May 8 on what should have been a 3-hour hike in Makawao Forest Reserve, the New York Times reported. “I was getting so skinny that I was really starting to doubt if I could survive,” Eller told the paper. Credit: Javier Cantellops via Storyful
Now Playing: Rescued Hiker Airlifted to Safety After 17 Days in Hawaii ForestAD:
Eller says she set out for a 3-mile (5-kilometer) hike in the Makawao Forest Reserve on May 8. She didn't take a cellphone and didn't have a compass.
She says her heart was telling her which way to turn. But when she tried to go back the way she came, that path didn't lead her to her car.
View Comments