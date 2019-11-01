Grammys to honor Dr. Dre for trailblazing production work

This Nov. 27, 2018 file photo shows music producer and entrepreneur Dr. Dre at a hand and footprint ceremony honoring Quincy Jones in Los Angeles. Dre, who has produced hits for Eminem, Tupac, Snoop Dogg and more, will be honored by the Recording Academy for his trailblazing production work.

Dr. Dre, who has produced hits for Eminem, Tupac, Snoop Dogg and more, will be honored by the Recording Academy for his trailblazing production work.

The Recording Academy announced Friday that its Producers & Engineers Wing will pay tribute the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer on Jan. 22 at Village Studios in Los Angeles. The event takes place four days before the 2020 Grammys.

Dre has won six Grammys, three of which he took home as a producer or engineer. Born in Compton, he broke out on the music scene as a co-founding member of N.W.A., producing some of the group's groundbreaking 1988 debut album, "Straight Outta Compton."

He went on to produce his own hits and multiplatinum albums, along with crafting music for Eminem, Tupac, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, Eve, Jay-Z, Nas, Busta Rhymes, Xzibit, the Game, Anderson .Paak and many more.

He also found success outside of rap, producing Top 10 pop hits for Gwen Stefani, Michel'le and Mary J. Blige, helping the R&B queen top the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time with "Family Affair."

Dre founded Beats Electronics in 2008 with Jimmy Iovine and six years later they launched a streaming subscription service, Beats Music. Apple acquired both in a $3 billion deal in 2014.