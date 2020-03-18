Glastonbury festival, one of Britain's biggest, moves to '21

From finding ways to help others cope to sheltering in place to canceling events, here's a look at some of the ways the entertainment industry is reacting to the spread of the coronavirus, which most people recover from but can cause severe illness in the elderly and those with preexisting medical conditions.

GLASTONBURY FESTIVAL SKIPS 2020

One of Britain’s biggest summer music events, the Glastonbury Festival, has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers say the festival, due to take place June 24-28, would be postponed until 2021.

Glastonbury organizers Michael Eavis and Emily Eavis said there would “inevitably be severe financial implications” for staff, suppliers, charities supported by Glastonbury and more. But they said there was no choice but to call off the festival in light of government advice for people to avoid contact with others.

Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, the Pet Shop Boys and Paul McCartney were among the acts announced for the 50th anniversary edition of the music extravaganza.

The festival takes over Worthy Farm in southwest England every June. The 135,000 tickets for this year’s event sold within an hour of going on sale.

BRITAIN'S SOAPS SUSPEND PRODUCTION

Britain’s beloved soap operas are falling victim to the new coronavirus.

The BBC says it is suspending production on shows including the prime-time soap “EastEnders” and medical dramas “Casualty,” “Doctors” and “Holby City.”

The broadcaster said it would show two episodes of “EastEnders” a week instead of the usual four, to make the stock of already-recorded shows last longer.

Broadcast since 1985, “EastEnders” follows the lives of characters in a fictional working-class London neighborhood.

The producers of Britain’s most-watched soap, “Coronation Street,” have not yet announced whether they will suspend production.

