Georgia politician considering resigning amid racial strife

ATLANTA (AP) — A councilman in a mostly white north Georgia town who drew nationwide scorn for his comments on interracial marriage says he's considering stepping down from his position.

Hoschton (HOOSH-ton) City Council member Jim Cleveland told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he's praying about the decision, and that he's "much more tolerant now than I used to be."

Hoschton Mayor Theresa Kenerly also faces calls for her resignation.

In documents released by the city, Councilwoman Hope Weeks wrote that the mayor told her they had a strong candidate for the city administrator job "but he was black and we don't have a big black population and she just didn't think Hoschton was ready for that."

Mayor Kenerly has said she doesn't recall saying that.

___

