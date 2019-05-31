Former US Sen. Cochran's funeral set for Mississippi Capitol

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2014, file photo, Sen. Thad Cochran, R-Miss., speaks to supporters following his victory over Democrat Travis Childers and Reform Party candidate Shawn O'Hara, at his victory party in Jackson, Miss. Seven-term Republican Sen. Thad Cochran, who used seniority to steer billions of dollars to his home state of Mississippi, died Thursday, May 30, 2019. He was 81. less FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2014, file photo, Sen. Thad Cochran, R-Miss., speaks to supporters following his victory over Democrat Travis Childers and Reform Party candidate Shawn O'Hara, at his victory party in ... more Photo: Rogelio V. Solis, AP Photo: Rogelio V. Solis, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Former US Sen. Cochran's funeral set for Mississippi Capitol 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A funeral will be held next week in the Mississippi Capitol for former U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran, a Republican who represented the state for 45 years.

Cochran died Thursday at a veterans' nursing home in Oxford, Mississippi. He was 81.

Coleman Funeral Home says visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the University of Mississippi Robert C. Khayat Law Center in Oxford.

One funeral will be at 11 a.m. Monday in the state Capitol in Jackson.

Another service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Northminster Baptist Church in Jackson.

Cochran was elected to the U.S. House in 1972 and to the Senate in 1978. As chairman of the Appropriations Committee, he steered billions of dollars to Mississippi for universities, agriculture, and Hurricane Katrina recovery. He retired in 2018.