Florida man makes beer run with gator in hand

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A man made a beer run into a Florida convenience store carrying a live alligator with its mouth taped shut.

Video posted by television station WTLV shows the unidentified man walking into the Jacksonville store holding the gator with his right hand.

He walks with the gator toward the counter, asking, "Ya'll aint out of beer are you?"

He then sees someone in the back of the store and says, "Is he taking the last bit of beer? You aren't taking the last bit of beer are you?"

The man with the gator jokingly runs at the other man as people in the store laugh.

He then grabs a 12-pack of beer.

The television station says Florida wildlife investigators are looking into the incident.

