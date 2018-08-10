Florida Supreme Court delays execution scheduled for Tuesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Supreme Court has indefinitely delayed the execution of a death row inmate who was scheduled to die next week for fatally stabbing a 63-year-old woman.

The court ruled unanimously Friday to stay the execution of Jose Antonio Jimenez, which was scheduled for Tuesday.

His attorney Martin McClain says the court will consider the lethal injection method of execution and information from North Miami Police case files on how evidence was obtained.

The 54-year old Jimenez was sentenced to death for killing Phyllis Minas in her North Miami apartment in 1992.

The state Department of Corrections says there have been 27 executions since Gov. Rick Scott took office in 2011. That is the most of any Florida governor since the death penalty was reinstated in 1976.