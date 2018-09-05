https://www.westport-news.com/news/us/article/Florence-becomes-first-major-hurricane-of-13205999.php
Florence becomes first major hurricane of Atlantic season
MIAMI (AP) — Florence has become the first major hurricane of the Atlantic season as it moves on a path that could take it toward Bermuda.
The Category 3 hurricane's maximum sustained winds Wednesday morning are estimated to be 120 mph (195 kph).
Hurricane Florence is centered about 1,405 miles (2,265 kilometers) east-southeast of Bermuda and is moving west-northwest at 10 mph (17 kph).
