Firefighter rescues dog trapped on roof, gets wet kiss

WELLS, Maine (AP) — A firefighter came to the rescue of a dog that somehow made its way onto a home's roof and got stranded there.

Police in Wells, Maine, say the dog made its way through an upstairs window and onto the roof over the weekend. Police say they received several calls from worried onlookers about the pooch and one person even waited near the home until first responders arrived.

Wells Fire Department Capt. Jeff Nawfel climbed a ladder to reach the dog. Nawfel was able to coax the canine back into the home after a couple wet kisses.

No word if the troublesome pet is out of the dog house yet.