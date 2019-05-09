Federal case to proceed against Indiana cops in beating case

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Indiana prosecutors are setting aside their case against two police officers who were caught on video repeatedly punching a handcuffed man so that a federal case against them can proceed.

The Elkhart County prosecutor's office announced Thursday that state charges brought last year against Cory Newland and Joshua Titus are being dismissed following a request from federal prosecutors.

A federal grand jury in March indicted the Elkhart police officers on a charge of depriving Mario Ledesma of his rights through excessive force. Police video shows them punching Ledesma after he spat at Newland while sitting handcuffed in a chair at the police station in January 2018.

Newland and Titus were placed on unpaid administrative leave following the federal indictment. Elkhart is in northern Indiana, 100 miles (160 kilometers) east of Chicago.