Family's insurance pays after Kansas boy topples sculpture

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — A city in Kansas has received $107,000 from a family's insurance company after a 5-year-old boy accidentally knocked over a sculpture at a community center.

Overland Park spokesman Sean Reilly says the city plans to send $99,000 to artist Bill Lyons, who created "Aphrodite di Kansas City." Reilly says that's the amount Lyons would've received had the sculpture sold at the center's art fair.

The sculpture was damaged in May at the Tomahawk Ridge Community Center. Surveillance video shows the child wrapping his arms around it and then struggling to hold it up as it fell.

The Kansas City Star reports the boy's mother, Sarah Goodman, said Saturday she hadn't been told by her insurer that the money was paid.

She has said the sculpture was unprotected and that an insurance company wanted her family to pay $132,000.

