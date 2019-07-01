Family: Woman dies from flesh-eating disease in Florida

FILE- In this aerial view shows Coquina Beach, Fla., with an algae bloom off shore in this Aug. 23, 2006 file photo. >>Things to know about vibrio vulnificus, a bacteria that occurs naturally in warm coastal areas less FILE- In this aerial view shows Coquina Beach, Fla., with an algae bloom off shore in this Aug. 23, 2006 file photo. >>Things to know about vibrio vulnificus, a bacteria that occurs naturally in warm ... more Image 1 of / 12 Caption Close Family: Woman dies from flesh-eating disease in Florida 1 / 12 Back to Gallery

ELLENTON, Fla. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man says his 77-year-old mother contracted flesh-eating bacteria and died nearly two weeks after she fell and scraped her leg while walking on a Florida beach.

Wade Fleming told The Associated Press on Monday that Lynn Fleming, who retired to Florida's Gulf Coast, stumbled and fell into the water on Coquina Beach while her family was visiting from Pittsburgh. The wound swelled up and continued to bleed, leading her to urgent care where she was prescribed antibiotics and given a tetanus shot.

IN TEXAS: Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria in Corpus Christi

The next day friends found her semi-conscious in her home and rushed her to a hospital.

She was diagnosed with the flesh-eating disease and died Thursday after suffering two strokes and organ failure, almost two weeks after her injury.

Coquina Beach is south of Tampa.