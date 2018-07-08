Families await housing aid 2 weeks after Florida wildfire

EASTPOINT, Fla. (AP) — Over 100 people have been waiting for temporary housing for almost two weeks since being displaced by a wildfire that burned through their tiny community in Florida's Panhandle.

In a Panama City News Herald report , Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith said efforts to get 31 camper trailers for the families stalled amid bureaucratic red tape late last week.

Displaced residents have been relying on the generosity of others in the Eastpoint community for shelter and supplies.

Since Dominick Rotella's house was spared from the flames, he's been allowing neighbors who lost their homes to camp on his property and use his laundry facilities while they wait for more assistance.

Rotella says getting more aid to his neighborhood "would just warm your heart up a little bit."

