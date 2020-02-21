FBI agents search home, business of Tennessee state senator

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Federal authorities said Friday that they have conducted searches at the Memphis home and business addresses of Democratic state Sen. Katrina Robinson.

Federal Bureau of Investigation spokesman Joel Siskovic confirmed that agents executed search warrants at two locations. They are listed as addresses for Robinson's residence and her nursing school, Healthcare Institute Inc.

The FBI declined to discuss any additional details of the searches. Robinson didn't immediately return phone and email messages seeking comment. Her legislative office forwarded a request to a Senate Democratic Caucus spokesman.

“We’ve been made aware of the investigation and have received no indication that it relates to the legislature or her legislative service,”said Brandon Puttbrese, spokesman for the Senate Democratic Caucus. “Because the investigation is ongoing, we will not be making additional statements and will defer any further questions to Sen. Robinson’s attorney."

Puttbrese also said the caucus' thoughts are with Robinson and her family. It was not immediately clear which attorney is representing Robinson.

The school's website says it received a $1.6 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for a certified nursing assistant program focused on geriatric populations and educational programs.

The school was founded in January 2015. Its certified nursing assistant program was introduced that July. The school also includes phlebotomy and electrocardiographic technician instruction.