Entenmann's Little Bites cookies recalled due to plastic

HORSHAM, Pa. (AP) — One flavor of Entenmann's Little Bites Soft Baked Cookies is being recalled due to the potential presence of blue plastic pieces in individual packaging pouches.

Bimbo Bakeries USA, the Horsham, Pennsylvania-based owner of Entenmann's, says all of the five-pack, mini chocolate chip cookie packages are being removed from stores.

No injuries have been reported, but the plastic, which was not been baked into the cookies, poses a choking hazard,

Recalled cookies contain a single UPC code, found in the lower right hand corner on the back of the box that reads 7203002378. The tainted cookies have been sold in most states and Washington, D.C.

No other Entenmann's products are affected.

Consumers can return the package to the place of purchase for a full refund.