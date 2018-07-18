Djibouti asks UN help to end border dispute with Eritrea

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Djibouti is asking U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to help peacefully resolve a border dispute with Eritrea following the recent end to its 20-year border dispute with Ethiopia.

Djibouti Ambassador Mohamed Siad Doualeh asked Guterres in a letter circulated Wednesday to work with the Security Council to bring his tiny port nation and Eritrea together "with the aim of facilitating an agreement between them upon a mutually acceptable means of peaceful dispute settlement."

He said Djibouti's preference would be to refer the dispute to legally binding "judicial settlement or arbitration."

Doualeh recalled that the Security Council imposed sanctions on Eritrea in 2009 "because of its aggression against Djibouti and its refusal to withdraw its troops from the disputed area" and its rejection of all mediation efforts.